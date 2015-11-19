Josh Duggar Is Being Sued For Assault By An Adult Film Actress

On November 17, Ashley Stamm-Northup, known professionally in the adult film industry as Danica Dillon, filled a $500,000 lawsuit against Josh Duggar. Stamm-Northup claims that Duggar "assaulted her to the point of causing her physical and emotional injuries" during a consensual sexual encounter, reports People.
Duggar is currently a resident at Reformers Unanimous, a religious rehab center in Rockford, Illinois. He moved there after the news of his use of Ashley Madison was made public.
Stamm-Northup alleges she suffered two assaults at the hands of Duggar, once during a sexual encounter in March of this year, and then another a month later when Duggar convinced her to meet him alone under the guise of wanting to offer an apology.
It’s been quite the year for Josh Duggar. Back in May, he confessed to molesting his sisters when he was a teenager. He made the news again in August when it was revealed that he used the cheating website Ashley Madison.
19 Kids and Counting, the TLC reality show which followed Duggar's parents and his eighteen siblings, was canceled in the wake of his molestation confession, but a reality show starring his sisters Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald, Jill & Jess: Counting On, is set to premiere on TLC next month.
