Donald Trump basically told Carly Fiorina to be quiet during the 4th GOP presidential debate.
Only eight candidates made it to 4th GOP debate, including front-runners Dr. Ben Carson and Donald Trump. During the debate, candidates faced off on topics like immigration and the economy. Trump received big boos for asking why Fiorina kept "interrupting everyone?" as she sparred with Rand Paul over foreign policy. Way to tell the only woman on the stage to be quiet, Trump. (Refinery29)
OUT Magazine named President Barack Obama its “Ally of the Year.”
Once again, President Barack Obama has made history by becoming the first sitting president to appear on the cover of an LGBTQ magazine. OUT Magazine celebrated the president’s evolved stance on LGBTQ issues, namely gay marriage, by photographing him for their annual “Out 100” issue. In an interview with the magazine, President Obama opens up about what he sees as an “attitude shift across America,” saying, “To Malia and Sasha and their friends, discrimination in any form against anyone doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t dawn on them that friends who are gay or friends’ parents who are same-sex couples should be treated any differently. That’s powerful.” (Refinery29)
Fast-food workers held strikes in 270 U.S. cities, demanding a $15 minimum wage.
In the fast-food industry’s largest strike ever, low-wage workers in over 270 cities walked out of their fast-food jobs in order to support the "Fight for 15" campaign — an initiative whose goal is a $15-an-hour federal minimum wage. Proving the people’s power, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued an executive order increasing the wage of city workers and anyone with a city contract to $15 an hour. (Eater)
More women are choosing long-acting birth control like IUDs and contraceptive implants.
A new federal study by the National Center for Health Statistics has found that while the pill remains the most popular form of female birth control, IUD and contraceptive implant-use has almost doubled in the past two years. In 2006, only 6% of U.S. women opted for these long-acting reversible methods of contraceptive. But that number rose between 2011 and 2013 to 11.6%. Back in 2002, only 2% of women were relying on IUDs and implants. (Vox)
Starbucks branches in Seattle joined a new initiative to create safe spaces for LGBTQ victims of harassment and hate crimes.
Starbucks branches in Seattle have joined a homegrown crusade to provide protection and sanctuary to LGBTQ individuals who feel threatened and unsafe as they walk in public spaces. The coffee chain has enrolled all of its Seattle stores in the local police department’s Safe Place program, an initiative launched by openly gay officer Jim Ritter, Seattle PD’s LGBTQ liaison. By displaying a flyer emblazoned with the Safe Places’ rainbow-hued logo in their windows, businesses open their doors to hate crime victims, and provide shelter and companionship as police travel to the scene. Nearly 2000 Seattle Starbucks employees have participated in Safe Place’s training, which teaches people how to identify hate crimes and report them. (Refinery29)
President Barack Obama will appeal to the Supreme Court to save his immigration plan.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against President Barack Obama’s executive actions on immigration, which sought to protect around 5 million undocumented people from deportation by opening up work authorization eligibility. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced its plans to seek review from the Supreme Court. According to DOJ spokesman, Patrick Rodenbush, the administration “remains committed to taking steps that will resolve immigration litigation as quickly as possible in order to allow DHS to bring great accountability to our immigration system.” (NPR)
North Korea is running out of kimchi.
After a season of heavy floods and droughts damaged cabbage crops, essential ingredients like chillies, garlic, and onions are scare. North Korea is facing a long winter without its typical reserves of kimchi. The traditional dish, made from fermented cabbage and various spices, is a staple of a North Korean’s winter diet. Many fear that the shortage will lead to higher incidences of hunger and malnutrition. “At Chongjin’s Sunam Market, 1kg of cabbage now goes for 3,000 North Korean won, which is up 1,000 won from before,” a source told The Guardian. “If people see someone with radishes and cabbages on an ox cart going by, they will chase after it and offer a higher price to buy the produce, creating a scene.” (The Guardian)
You can now watch Shia LaBeouf watch every Shia LaBeouf movie for the next 72 hours.
In the latest step in Shia LaBeouf’s sad parade of bizarre behavior, the actor will sit in New York City’s Angelika Film Center for the next three days, watching all of his own movies. LaBeouf has invited interested fans to participate in the performance (?) called #ALLMYMOVIES, by either live streaming his viewing or actually joining him in the theater, as he marathons his feature film work “in reverse chronological order” with no breaks. (Refinery29)
