Trump Basically Told Carly Fiorina To Stop Talking

There he goes again. It seems like Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is incapable of going through an entire debate without saying something condescending to the only woman on the stage: Carly Fiorina.
"Why does she keep interrupting everybody?" Trump asked, during a heated exchange between Fiorina and Rand Paul over foreign policy.
That's right. Trump was angry that she (no, he wouldn't even use her name) was debating. At a debate. Like everyone else there.
The reaction from the crowd was a slow, rumbling "Boo!" directed at Trump. Fiorina cocked her head to the side and looked at Trump with equal parts disbelief, and anger.
"Why does she keep interrupting everybody?" Trump asked, during a heated exchange between Fiorina and Rand Paul over foreign policy.
That's right. Trump was angry that she (no, he wouldn't even use her name) was debating. At a debate. Like everyone else there.
The reaction from the crowd was a slow, rumbling "Boo!" directed at Trump. Fiorina cocked her head to the side and looked at Trump with equal parts disbelief, and anger.
Advertisement
.@realDonaldTrump goes after @CarlyFiorina https://t.co/2mlXJrYaY0 pic.twitter.com/bdyvvmggwF— POLITICO (@politico) November 11, 2015
Trump has been accused of sexism again and again.
First by Fox News' Megyn Kelly, who asked Trump about the way he references women during the first GOP debate. She was met with weeks of Twitter attacks from Trump, including one where he referred to her as a "bimbo."
"@mstanish53: @realDonaldTrump @megynkelly The bimbo back in town . I hope not for long ."— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015
In September, Trump referred to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton as "very shrill."
And perhaps the biggest show of misogyny came when Trump criticized Fiorina's face, saying at a rally, "Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?!"
And perhaps the biggest show of misogyny came when Trump criticized Fiorina's face, saying at a rally, "Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?!"
This was followed by a showdown at the GOP debate in September, when Fiorina took Trump to task for his comments.
"I think women all over this country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said," Fiorina said, when asked about Trump's comments.
"I think women all over this country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said," Fiorina said, when asked about Trump's comments.
"I think she’s got a beautiful face and she’s a beautiful woman," Trump replied, with a sad attempt at flattery. Fiorina did not smile.
She did not smile tonight, either, when Trump shushed the only woman on the debate stage for speaking her mind.
She did not smile tonight, either, when Trump shushed the only woman on the debate stage for speaking her mind.
Advertisement