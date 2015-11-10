The Supreme Court's marriage-equality decision made 2015 one of the most important years for gay rights in this country. It makes sense that it's also the first year a sitting president has posed for the cover of an LGBTQ magazine.
President Obama graces the cover of this month's Out — the "Out 100" issue. Other notable people on the list include Caitlyn Jenner, Lilly Tomlin, and Roxane Gay.
President #BarackObama is our Ally of the Year and cover of the #Out100: https://t.co/h9GBgXcoOZ pic.twitter.com/89UZytobYP— Out Magazine (@outmagazine) November 10, 2015
President Obama earned the title "Ally of the Year" from the magazine. A short profile of the president also lays out his qualifications for the honor. "Many things led up to that decision [to legalize same-sex marriage] — 'decades of our brothers and sisters fighting for recognition and equality' as the president notes — but once his administration decided to join that fight it created what people like to call a 'transformative' moment," the profile said. "It helped tip the balance, and it put our elected leader on the right side of justice."
Though Obama's positions on LGBT rights weren't always clear during his first term — when he'd reference conflicting feelings on the issue — as he comes to the end of his presidency, it seems clear that his eventual support for LGBTQ rights will be a huge part of his legacy.
