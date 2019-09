The good news is Shia is screening the Even Stevens Movie. The bad news: He's not screening Holes until Thursday. Even worse news: You'll have to sit through BOTH volumes of Nymphomaniac! And, the news that will secure how much you hate Shia LaBeouf forever: You'll also have to sit through Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of Crystal Skull.You can watch the entire thing live right here , or you can join LaBeouf in the theater for free. There's already lots of people there . Some are waiting in line just to grab a seat. And you could be one of them! Just spending hours of your life watching your childhood crush on-screen, all while sitting right next to the real-life crazy person he's become.