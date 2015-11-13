This post was originally published on June 9, 2015.
The world is huge, and most of us will never get to experience it all. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try. Our twenties are all about exploring life and becoming the people we are meant to be. That, combined with a little bit of savings, a less restrictive lifestyle, lots of energy, and — oh yeah — good knees, makes us uniquely well-positioned to take advantage of travel during these years.
We’ve put together a bucket list of essential travel experiences to seek out before you turn 30, along with suggested destinations for each one. So, go ahead — grab your best friend, significant other, or even just yourself (everyone should take a solo trip at least once in their lives, after all), and start planning. Adventure awaits!
The world is huge, and most of us will never get to experience it all. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try. Our twenties are all about exploring life and becoming the people we are meant to be. That, combined with a little bit of savings, a less restrictive lifestyle, lots of energy, and — oh yeah — good knees, makes us uniquely well-positioned to take advantage of travel during these years.
We’ve put together a bucket list of essential travel experiences to seek out before you turn 30, along with suggested destinations for each one. So, go ahead — grab your best friend, significant other, or even just yourself (everyone should take a solo trip at least once in their lives, after all), and start planning. Adventure awaits!