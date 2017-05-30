Skip navigation!
Julie Pennell
Travel
11 Travel Hacks The Tourism Industry Doesn't Want You To Know
Julie Pennell
May 30, 2017
Travel
15 Trips To Take Before You Turn 30
Julie Pennell
Nov 13, 2015
Living
How To Save Thousands On Your Wedding
Julie Pennell
Jul 23, 2015
Work & Money
You CAN Afford To Travel — Here's How
Is your Pinterest board trying to tell you something? If you find yourself staring at the same pictures of clear-water tropical beaches, scenic
by
Julie Pennell
Food & Drinks
10 Essential Ingredients You Should Always Have In Your Fridge
Life doesn’t always allow for intricate, Pinterest-inspired recipes. Sometimes, you just want to spontaneously cook something delicious without
by
Julie Pennell
Home
How To Purge Everything You Don't Need From Your Home
Out with the old, in with the new — that’s what ringing in the new year is about, right? And, while that is a good motto for many areas of your life,
by
Julie Pennell
Home
How To Zen Out Your Space For The New Year
We left 2014 covered in confetti, saying goodbye to the stresses of the year with a Champagne-themed farewell toast. As our glasses clinked, we also said
by
Julie Pennell
Travel
10 Smart Ways To Travel Without Going Broke
In theory, travel is the only thing you can spend money on that actually makes you richer. But, in practice, paying for a big trip can quite easily leave
by
Julie Pennell
Living
30 Life Skills To Master Before You're 30
By the time you hit 30, you may have experienced and accomplished a lot. You know what you want in life (corner office, please!) and what you don’t (see
by
Julie Pennell
