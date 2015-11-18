7 Fashionable Pieces For Me-Gifting, Not Re-Gifting

Regifting gets a bad rap, but nothing's wrong with a little me-gifting. We're teaming up with Need Supply and Loeffler Randall to give one lucky winner the gift that keeps on giving — $4,000 toward a new wardrobe! You'll get $2,000 to spend on whatever you want at Need Supply, plus $2,000 in luxe shoes, handbags, and outerwear from Loeffler Randall. Enter here to win, and keep reading for seven pieces to wear this holiday season and beyond.
You've been good all year. Shouldn’t you look the part? If you’re going to treat yourself — and really, we’d rather you think when, not if — consider these seven versatile pieces you’ll wear again and again. Dress ‘em up or down at home or on the town, because these basics are anything but.
You've been good all year. Shouldn’t you look the part? If you’re going to treat yourself — and really, we’d rather you think when, not if — consider these seven versatile pieces you’ll wear again and again. Dress ‘em up or down at home or on the town, because these basics are anything but.