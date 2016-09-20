Admit it: You want perfect skin. We all do. And yet, despite all the products we pack into our regimens, sometimes we still need a little additional help. And, since most of us can't visit our aestheticians every time our skin freaks out, that's where face masks usually come in.
So, what exactly are the benefits of using these go-to fixer-uppers (besides scaring your boyfriends and roommates, that is)? "They hydrate, remove excess oil, treat problematic skin, exfoliate dead skin cells, brighten, and help reveal fresher, smoother skin." says lead aesthetician and owner of Arcona, Chanel Jenae. "They also refine the texture of skin and help improve the appearance of enlarged pores."
Yes please, we'll take two. But, with all the masks on the market today, it can be hard to figure out which option is best for your skin. Well, there are rules. Jenae explains that oily skin should look for formulas that contain salicylic acid, bromelain, papain, pentonite, and kaolin, while drier skin should stick to hyaluronic acid, lactic acid, borage, olive, avocado, coconut oils, and gentle clays with moisturizing bases. Sensitive skin can also benefit from masks but should look for ingredients like oatmeal, aloe vera, chamomile, licorice, coconut milk, and cornflower. And if you have problematic, acne-prone skin, masks with sulfur, kaolin, tea tree oil, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and fruit enzymes will help to unclog your pores and leave your skin smooth and clear.
And just how often should you use a mask, you ask? "Once a week is ideal," says Jenae, "when you can relax with it on." She adds that even applying a mask for just a couple of minutes, a few times a week, can greatly improve the quality and clarity of your skin.
Ahead, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite masks on the market. So, pull back your hair, slather one all over your face, and by the time that episode of Stranger Things is over, you'll look and feel like a new woman.