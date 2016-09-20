Skip navigation!
Taylor Barringer
Beauty
13 Skin-Pampering Face Masks We Love
Taylor Barringer
Sep 20, 2016
Skin Care
Undercover Superhero: The Best Toners For Every Skin Type
Taylor Barringer
Nov 2, 2012
Beauty
6 Indie Beauty Brands You Need To Know Now
Taylor Barringer
Oct 26, 2012
Skin Care
Gettin' Witchy With It: 11 Reasons To Add Witch Hazel To Your Bea...
When it comes to our skin, we try to take a natural approach as often as possible. And, while we may not always be able to stay 100% green when it comes
by
Taylor Barringer
Hair
Are Banana Clips Back? We (Kinda Sorta Maybe) Hope So
We have a love/hate relationship with the '80s. There are some trends we gladly welcome back (studs, high-waisted everything, and ankle boots, to name a
by
Taylor Barringer
Makeup
The Best Beauty Products For Every Budget
Recently, it seems like there's been a lot of attention paid to certain individuals' bank accounts. While we're just as curious as the rest of the world
by
Megan McIntyre
Skin Care
Shower Goodies That'll Make Getting Up In The AM A Whole Lot Easier
Mornings can be hard. Really, really hard. Not to be all melodramatic or anything, but having to pry yourself out of bed and put together an outfit that
by
Taylor Barringer
Nail Polish
A Shiny New Wardrobe For Your Nails
This article was originally published on September 14, 2012. It has been updated to include new launches and brands we're excited for. After checking out
by
Megan McIntyre
Nails
Get Your Ghoul On With These Rad Halloween Nail-Art Designs
When we found out that our favorite nail artist, Fleury Rose, was joining forces with Illamasqua for some goulish Halloween nail art, to say we were
by
Taylor Barringer
Skin Care
Jack-O'-All Trades: Why Pumpkin Should Be Your Beauty Secret Weapon
You probably already know how delicious pumpkins taste (and if you don't, then we highly recommend you go eat a piece of pumpkin pie, stat). But, did you
by
Taylor Barringer
Makeup
Watch: How To Copy Free People's Latest Boho-Glam Beauty Look
There are very few things that arrive via snail mail that get us genuinely excited, but the Free People catalog happens to be one of them. From the
by
Taylor Barringer
Hair
Mane Inspiration: We're Loving This Braided Hair-Hat
The half shaved head has always perplexed us. And while we loved when Ri-Ri sported it, we didn't quite know how we felt when it started popping up on
by
Taylor Barringer
Makeup
Pat McGrath Does It Again: Meet The Glowy Girl We ALL Want To Be
As if we weren't already hard-core crushing on Pat McGrath. The superstar Brit makeup artist — after creating phenomenal looks for everyone from Vogue
by
Taylor Barringer
Makeup
Because Every Girl Has Two Sides: Missha's New Lip Sets
Want to know a secret? We beauty editors may seem like we're daring when it comes to our makeup, but the truth is we can never seem to settle on just
by
Taylor Barringer
Makeup
Eyelash Extensions: Everything You Want To Know About Scoring A F...
We bet if we took a survey and asked "What one beauty product can you not leave the house without?" more than half of you would answer "mascara." It's
by
Taylor Barringer
Makeup
Fall’s Most Gorgeous Beauty Trends Revealed
In case you hadn't noticed, fall is officially upon us. So, while we finally get sweater weather, it also means it's time to step up your beauty game with
by
Taylor Barringer
Beauty
GOOP & Birchbox, Together At Last — Get Excited
In a why-didn't-we-think-of-that moment, we learned that Birchbox and GOOP — two names we're excited to hear together — were teaming up for a
by
Taylor Barringer
Hair
Product Smackdown: Fight Of The Flat Irons
Confession time: While we are huge fans of the whole "work what you've got" mantra, sometimes, we fall prey to that other mantra of "the grass is always
by
Taylor Barringer
Nails
So...These Are Creepy: Covers To Protect Your Wet Nails
Ok, we don't quite know how we feel about these weird fingernail covers. Do we love them? Do we hate them? Are they freaking us out, or are they the
by
Taylor Barringer
Makeup
Gorgeous Beauty Trends We Spied On Real Girls
Street style serves as a veritable fountain of inspiration in all things fashion. But after taking a good, hard look at our archives recently, we actually
by
Taylor Barringer
Hair
R29 Hall Of Fame: The Best Hair In Hollywood
If Hollywood has taught us anything — besides the fact that romantic comedies are not a realistic representation of what it's like to date, that is —
by
Taylor Barringer
Hair
Glam, Bam, Thank You Ma'am — The Best Of Emmys Beauty
By the time the Emmys roll around every year, we're feeling long overdo for a shot of serious red-carpet glamour. Thankfully, the stars did not disappoint
by
Taylor Barringer
Beauty
Our New Shopping Addiction Comes With An Added Beauty Bonus
We're not ashamed to admit that we're lazy girls. Convenience is king — especially when it comes to our shopping needs — which is the big reason why
by
Taylor Barringer
Skin Care
Acne Scars, Begone: Clearing Treatments That Are Total Skin-Savers
When it comes to our skin and preventing blemishes, there's not a lot we won't do. But, just because we do our due diligence doesn't mean our skin
by
Taylor Barringer
Skin Care
It's About Time: The Olsen Twins
Finally
Launch A Fragrance
Took them long enough. Our favorite world-dominating designing duo, the Olsen twins, will finally be launching a fragrance with Sephora this spring. The
by
Taylor Barringer
Makeup
NYFW's Craziest (& Coolest!) Beauty Trends
We must have missed a memo somewhere, because we were so not prepared for level of insanity that infused the spring ’13 beauty looks at NYFW. Using
by
Megan McIntyre
Hair
9 New Ways To Wear Pins, Barrettes, & More
Sure, we love hair accessories. Give us a bejeweled headband any day of the week and we're happy campers. So, it's no surprise that we think that hair
by
Taylor Barringer
Makeup
DKNY Outfits The Modern Girl Who Does It All
"This is an active girl: She does sports in the morning and works and goes out at night," said DKNY makeup artist Charlotte Willer. "All of that is in the
by
Taylor Barringer
Makeup
The Aliens Have Landed Backstage At Alex Wang
"I'm not allowed to talk about that one," said makeup artist Diane Kendal. "Alex wanted it to be a secret for the show." The Alex in question is none
by
Taylor Barringer
Makeup
Desert Rose: The Sun-Kissed Beauty Look At Rebecca Minkoff
"She's going on a road trip through the California desert," says Stila makeup artist Sarah Lucero about the Rebecca Minkoff girl. Lucero and team worked
by
Taylor Barringer
