Well, the geniuses over at Missha must have had us in mind when they created its fall/winter '12 "Two Faces Of Beauty" collection. "Feminine Grace" is meant to give you a polished, elegant look, while "Sensual Smoky" offers that sultry, chic appearance. Each story includes an eyeshadow palette, two nail polishes (we can't wait to do a reverse french mani with them), and a lip kit — which includes a lipstick, a complementary lipgloss, and bonus lipstick sampler.