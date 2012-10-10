Want to know a secret? We beauty editors may seem like we're daring when it comes to our makeup, but the truth is we can never seem to settle on just one favorite look.
Well, the geniuses over at Missha must have had us in mind when they created its fall/winter '12 "Two Faces Of Beauty" collection. "Feminine Grace" is meant to give you a polished, elegant look, while "Sensual Smoky" offers that sultry, chic appearance. Each story includes an eyeshadow palette, two nail polishes (we can't wait to do a reverse french mani with them), and a lip kit — which includes a lipstick, a complementary lipgloss, and bonus lipstick sampler.
Advertisement
We love the whole idea of having both of these lines on hand, but the lip kits are what is really getting us going. Not only are the colors totally flattering on every skin tone, but the packaging is so beautiful that it almost competes with what's inside.
Photo: Courtesy of Missha
Advertisement