The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 Grammy Awards

Style-wise, the Grammys red carpet is known for being a little adventurous, with celebs taking the opportunity to have fun with their sartorial choices. From JLo debuting her now iconic and internet-breaking plunging Versace gown in 2000 (which led to the creation of Google Images ) to pop princess Miley Cyrus channeling Barbarella at last year’s carpet, the looks are always serving. And this year was no different. With famous faces and style icons like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Beyoncé nominated, it’s no surprise that this year’s red carpet was a lesson in A+ style.