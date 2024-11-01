Megan Thee Stallion Reclaims Her Story (As She Should!) With New Documentary & Lawsuit

In the lawsuit, filed under her legal name, Megan Pete, against Gramz, legally known as Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, Megan’s attorneys allege that Gramz is a “mouthpiece” and “paid surrogate” for Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson. The filing claims Gramz used her online platforms before and after the trial to “denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements about Ms. Pete” with the intent to “bully, harass and punish Ms. Pete for Mr. Peterson’s conviction and to tarnish her reputation, causing emotional distress.” Megan’s attorneys accused Gramz of cyberstalking, promoting and sharing deep fake pornography of Pete, and promoting theories questioning if the “Mamushi” rapper was actually shot.