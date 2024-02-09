How Scandi Brand Gestuz Remains A Copenhagen Fashion Week Highlight

The result has been a delectable selection of leather and denim pieces that look perfectly worn in, sexy matching sets, and the types of dresses that you reach for over and over again. In addition to straddling the line between modern and retro, Gestuz’s clothes also capture the middle ground between cool and wearable, with high-shoulder blazers and sharp pencil maxi skirts that fit just as well in the boardroom as the club. “I always dream of creating pieces that are so versatile that they can be used by different people,” says Sehested. “They are meant to come alive with the wearer. I don’t want to create pieces or looks that can only be worn in one way or by one type of person or age group. It is meant to make you feel strong however you might choose to style it.”