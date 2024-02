Off-field style may be resonating the most, but players’ pre-game style is also spotlighting the NFL as a fashionable scene. Kelce’s outfits, for example, which have included everything from striped shirts and beanies to all-black looks and velvet pants, continuously go viral online. On Google, the term “Travis Kelce pre-game outfit” has become a top search term in the United States. And while his out-of-the-box choices are sometimes the inspiration for countless memes, the Chiefs’ tight end is having fun with it. ““I’m not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans,” he told Wall Street Journal Magazine last year. “For the most part, I do it to put a smile on somebody’s face.” Cleveland Browns player Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has also made a splash with his fashion choices over the past few years, sporting custom pre-game looks that feature nods to his Ghanaian heritage, as well as other African cultures. He was voted as GQ’s Most Stylish NFL Player of the Year earlier this month.