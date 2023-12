2023 was The Year Of The Makeup Trend. Trends happen all the time, but in 2023 specifically, it felt like every week there was a new one being “coined” or rediscovered and reimagined. Social media dominated the makeup trend conversation and our faces became food, whether it was “strawberry girl,” “ latte makeup ,” “ blueberry milk ,” or “lavender matcha tea latte with oat milk” (I made that last one up, but doesn’t it sound amazing?). Millennials continued to warn the younger generation against the makeup choices they’d already made, like when “ concealer lips ” nearly had a comeback. All in all, it felt like 2023 was the year beauty lovers were just trying to have fun with makeup. With 2024 right around the corner, we’re more excited than ever to see what’s coming in the makeup trend scene next — so we talked to some of the industry’s biggest names to find out which trends they think we’ll be trying and loving come the New Year.