Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are The Unofficial Mascots Of Cuffing Season

According to a new survey from the dating app Bumble shared via email with Refinery29, I’m not on my own in my incredulity for the season — half of the US respondents say they do not participate in cuffing season and believe it’s an outdated narrative, while 57% admitted to not even knowing what the term means. That might be true — or they might just be blind to their own actions. A 2022 survey from the sex toy company Lovehoney says that 58% of people would prefer to be in a relationship in winter months, while a 2019 study from Dating.com found that 60% of respondents who felt lonely in the fall and winter turned to dating apps to make them feel better. Just because some people say they’re over cuffing season doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not real, and it doesn’t mean that it’s not happening right before our very eyes, à la a star-studded romance.