How To Hack Daylight Saving So It Won’t Affect Your Sleep Schedule

But I — like most people in the U.S. (except the states and cities that opt out of participating in DST, including most of Arizona, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico) — will have to deal with it. This Sunday at 2 a.m. , we’ll all be “springing forward” an hour, which means more sunlight light and a temporary lack of sleep. And there are some real health effects that go along with those changes. Not to mention, a new survey conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that 55% of Americans report feeling tired after the spring transition. To get a better grasp of what that means for you, I asked Dr. Shalini Paruthi , MD, a member of the AASM. Here’s what you need to know to get through this next week without nodding off at your desk.