Daylight saving brings longer days, which, for those of us who like to have the energy to actually do something fun after work, is a major plus. However, the spring forward doesn't come without drawbacks. For a while after the time change, it might be a whole lot harder to get ourselves out of bed in the mornings. So, ahead of losing an hour of sleep this weekend, we rounded up the most effective alarm clocks that will wake up even the heaviest of sleepers.