The fight to end anti-semitism and the fight for Palestinian freedom are one and the same because both recognize that scapegoating one group of people in the name of safety for another will always doom us.
As so many Black scholars have posited, none of us are living single-issue lives and the lives of Palestinians, Congolese, Sudanese, Ethiopians, Haitians and anywhere else US imperialism has touched, must be of top of mind when fighting for Black liberation.
We’re seeing those who stand up and say we don’t want the collective punishment of Palestinian people are having their job offers rescinded, being fired from positions, and not being considered for positions.
To advocate for Palestinian lives and to question the moral conditions of Zionism is not antagonistic to Judaism... Jews are unsafe in any part of the world that does not stand against ethnostatist violence.