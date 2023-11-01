There’s an Ancient Lesson on Life & Death Behind the Día De Muertos Marigold Flowers

While marigolds might not be the country’s national flower, when it comes to Día de Muertos, no other bloom is as important. “Mexicans are very traditional, and traditionally the marigold is the flower most closely associated with Day of the Dead. It’s iconic; it was integral to the ancient Aztec legend of the goddess Mictecacihuatl, [the wife of the god of the underworld, who allowed spirits to travel back to visit their living families], so it continues to be an important part of our story,” Hernandez says. “Of course other flowers, like chrysanthemums, cockscombs, and gladiolas are associated with funerals and celebrations of life, even in Mexico; however, I don’t think we’ll ever lose our love for the marigold. It’s long been at the center of every Day of the Dead celebration and tradition and is still found in every cemetery and ofrenda in Mexico — and San Antonio — during Día de Muertos.”