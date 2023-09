If you’ve ever had the opportunity to work with other Black women in a white space, it’s either been a blessing or a curse. You hope that you’d become fast (work) friends once you have your people around, but real life can often look very different. (Ever walk down the hallway, and the other Black person at work doesn’t meet your eye or smile or give you the “I see you” nod ? If you know, you know. It kinda stings, doesn’t it?) While you don’t technically have to befriend every Black person you meet — though, why not? We’re all gang! — it’s always surprising when the connection just isn’t there. With all the new diverse stories about Blackness, it’s still rare to talk about these tricky, sometimes problematic intraracial dynamics that can naturally occur as we try to make it day after day. (Shoutout, as always, to Insecure; Molly Carter ’s new-girl-at-the-all-Black-firm arc in Insecure did touch on this.) The Other Black Girl would’ve been just as compelling — perhaps even more so — if it anchored its plot on Nella’s intense in-office rivalry with someone who should’ve been her ally rather than hinging on the power of hair grease. Or, if the grease was absolutely essential, we still need a few more questions answered in order to really buy into its importance to this story. What ingredients go into a mind control grease anyway? How did Diana stumble upon it in the first place? Is it good for twist outs and wash-n-gos? Is it 4C friendly? We need answers, people!