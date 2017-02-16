When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Sure, your typical two-strand twist-out is a great way to enhance your curls. But where's the fun in typical? Why not try this cool updo, which features a funky bang in the front to complement the party in the back. Take a look at the video above, and scroll on for the breakdown.
Step 1: After doing a two-strand twist out all over, lightly loosen the hair on the top and sides of the head with an Afro pick. A wide-tooth comb will do, too. Leave this hair loose for now.
Step 2: Twist the remaining back sections of your hair from the nape of your neck upward, securing with bobby pins along the way.
Step 3: Smooth the sides up and into the twist, and pin into place — using a styling cream if needed.
