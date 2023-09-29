Just when Nella is getting more comfortable at work, someone starts leaving frightening notes warning her to leave Wagner. And Hazel, who she thought was her friend, inadvertently (supposedly) puts her in a compromising position that leaves her credibility up for question. The more that Nella gets to know her new friend, the more unsure she is of what she’s been doing at Wagner all this time — and of herself as a Black person. In her unsettling introspection, she and her friends uncover a harrowing conspiracy involving Wagner and Nella’s idol, author Diana Gordon (Garcelle Beauvais, looking fab in every single scene). In a backplot that’s somewhat hard to unravel, Diana has been using a homemade hair grease to gain mind control over Black people who are struggling to attain their professional goals and climb up the ladder. This grease gives them the ability to essentially shapeshift, morphing into palatable versions of themselves that will make it much easier to thrive in the workplace. After Diana has targeted her victims, they’re sent out into the world to turn other Black people who are looking to change their life’s circumstances, and Nella is next on the list. What follows is her own moral crisis: stay the course or take the easy street?