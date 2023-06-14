ADVERTISEMENT
Whether you're swiping through your Kindle app on your phone on a crowded train or cuddled up in bed turning the pages of a worn physical copy, there is nothing like reading a good book. Books are magic, and reading transports us to another dimension, affirming realities we already know of while also transporting us to worlds we could never have dreamed of.
Sometimes it's not enough to just see these fantastical scenarios in our imaginations. Some of these books are so special that they need to be recreated on the screen for us to watch over and over and over again. Reimagining these stories isn't easy — they're called "the classics" for a reason — but every now and then, Hollywood gets it right and delivers adaptations that somehow manage to perfectly capture the essence of the works that inspired them.
As avid readers here at Unbothered, we'd never tell you to skip the book and go straight to the movie. (Blasphemy!) But there are some projects that are simply mandatory viewing if you're looking to see a story truly brought to life. Ahead are eight Black films that are just as powerful as the unique books they were adapted from.