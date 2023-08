Despite the similarity in silhouettes, Moehler says that most of the outfits she sees on the courts and on TikTok are more stylish than tennis, listing "workout dresses, matching sets, bright colors, and floral prints" as some of the pieces that define the scene. (This styling extends down to accessories like the paddle , with people looking for ways to match theirs to outfits and names like J. Crew releasing a collection of brightly-colored paddles in collaboration with Recess.) This is in contrast to traditional tennis attire that often calls for white uniforms (a rule that stems from racquet clubs and that is still in place at tournaments like Wimbledon in London) and monochrome sets.