More pickleball-specific brands are also starting to emerge, following in the footsteps of labels like Recess, Tangerine, and Luxe. After taking on the sport during the pandemic, Atlanta-based entrepreneur and former Ralph Lauren executive Chris Rork saw a “space” in the market: “I noticed that the brands that [people] would wear would be traditional tennis brands or athleisure brands.” This led him to develop Muev, an athletic clothing brand that will “mix fashion with performance” and include details like pockets that accommodate the larger balls used in pickleball, launching in 2024.