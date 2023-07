The Blumarine & Marc Jacobs Collaboration Is A Y2K Dream

It only makes sense for the two brands to collaborate on a nostalgia-filled collection that takes us right back to the era of flip phones and sticky lip gloss from a tube. Over the past few years, both Blumarine and Heaven by Marc Jacobs — the sister brand to the designer’s luxury label — have pushed the Y2K agenda heavily, popularizing the decade’s biggest styles, from butterfly motifs and bicep cuffs to baby tees and trucker hats