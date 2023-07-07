The Blumarine & Marc Jacobs Collaboration Is A Y2K Dream

Just when you think the Y2K nostalgia may be over in fashion, Blumarine and Heaven by Marc Jacobs strike with a heavy-hitter collaboration full of the biggest trends of the 2000s. On Friday, the two houses announced the release of an 11-piece collection that borrows from the youth aesthetic of the aughts.
“I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work on this project and had a lot of fun creating this special collection that merges Blumarine and Heaven by Marc Jacobs identities,” said Nicola Brognano, Blumarine creative director, via a press release. “Each piece of the capsule is a gem and truly reflects today’s spirit, balancing ease and coolness in the most feminine and lighthearted way.”
The '00s are embedded throughout the collection, with denim micro-minis, baby tees, a chain belt, and ultra-cropped fuzzy cardigans that exude Barbiecore-meets-Elle Woods. On the handbag front, there’s a hot pink camo nylon shoulder bag with Blumarine and Heaven by Marc Jacobs logos that gives off lunchbox vibes for grown-ups.
It only makes sense for the two brands to collaborate on a nostalgia-filled collection that takes us right back to the era of flip phones and sticky lip gloss from a tube. Over the past few years, both Blumarine and Heaven by Marc Jacobs — the sister brand to the designer’s luxury label — have pushed the Y2K agenda heavily, popularizing the decade’s biggest styles, from butterfly motifs and bicep cuffs to baby tees and trucker hats.
“There are so many parallels between Blumarine and Marc Jacobs, then and now, and I think this collection makes total sense for both of us,” said Heaven by Marc Jacobs creative director Ava Nirui in a press release.
With prices ranging from $95 to $395, the Blumarine by Marc Jacobs collaboration is now available at Blumarine.com and MarcJacobs.com.
