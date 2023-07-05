All The Fashion Items Our Team Tried & Loved In June

ADVERTISEMENT
Summer is now in full swing, which means the days are mostly being spent outdoors. Whether you prefer the beach or the country, summertime fashion needs to be as reliable as the SPF you apply, in order to make the most out of the warm-weather season.
This year, there's no shortage of options. Take it from our team, who spent the last month trying out all the summer fashion essentials in their wardrobes to recommend the absolute best. From roomy handbags and life-changing (yes, you read that right) dresses to shoes made to walk miles, here are the best fashion items our team can't get enough of this season.
