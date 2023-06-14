Meet Mónica Santos, The Designer Behind The TikTok-Famous Cactus Leather Bags

In 2020, she launched handbags on a pre-order model. “I had no advertising, nothing; I knew nothing of business, just design,” she says. The next few weeks Santos found herself sewing the nearly 30 orders she received from her launch campaign, working until 4 am, only to have to message clients to say their bags would be delayed as a result of material complications: “I started getting a humpback, I had terrible pain… Bags were turning out lopsided.” Since then, she’s partnered up with a Brooklyn-based factory that’s allowed her to work on a batch-order basis and launched four more handbag models all baptized in Spanish names, from Dolores to Pilar.