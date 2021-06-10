The Latinx-Owned, Sustainable Label That’ll Help You Break Your Fast-Fashion Habit

“First, I would say: do as much research as possible, knowing full well that you probably won’t be prepared for all the things that will come at you as a small business owner. Ask questions, reach out for help. Second, be sure you really, really love what you do — because this is a job that requires a lot of stress, and a lot of difficult problem-solving. Your love has to outweigh that. And third: Make friends who are also business owners and designers. I don’t think I could’ve done this — I still can’t do it — without the community of small designers that we have in L.A. That community has really helped us a lot, and I like to think we’ve helped them too. We all want to see each other succeed. It’s really difficult to launch your own line, and when we used to have trade shows, we would just chat with each other like, ‘Are you doing this? What are your customers saying about that?’ It was so reassuring to have people who could field those questions. The whole vibe of the community always feels collaborative and not competitive, and I think that’s really important.”