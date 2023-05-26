Sometimes I do these fan conventions where I go and meet people who are either viewers of Stranger Things or viewers of my Twitch. At the most recent one I did in Belgium, a girl came up to me and she really loves streaming, she does it herself, but she stopped because of the toxic behavior of guys that come into her stream or that she's gaming with. She wanted advice on how to handle that and how I navigate that, and I think that is a great place to start — [with] discussing it. Being someone in the industry that girls feel comfortable to come up to and say ‘Hey, I need help with this.’ That's step one.