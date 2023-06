A Magical Collaboration: Carol’s Daughter & The Little Mermaid Join Forces

One of the things I learned from my mom growing up was that the health of my hair was most important. When I had friends who were getting their hair straightened and I wanted to get my hair straightened, it wasn’t something my mother was open to me doing. When it did happen, it was done in a modified kind of way. It was presented as, You have to learn how to take care of your hair now, so we're gonna do this process to make it easier for you to take care of your hair . It was never presented in a way that would say, Now you look better, now you are more beautiful, now you are presentable to the world. I've always had that in the back of my mind, so when we are selling to a younger audience, we are speaking to the health of the hair. You can do all the styling and wigs and protective styles and all the things that you want to do, but properly shampoo, properly condition. Give your hair rest when it needs it, massage your scalp with some good oil, and take care of your hair.