The Cartier Tank Francaise Watch Renaissance Is Here

And, of course, there’s the price: While still very much a luxury good, the Tank Française provides a relatively affordable entry point to the market, with the small steel model starting at around $3,500, in comparison to, say, Rolex watches, which start closer to $5,000. (If you want to get a gold Tank, however, the price gets significantly higher, starting around $20k; tack on an extra $4 to $5k if you want one with diamonds along the face.)