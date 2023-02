Okay, What’s Happening With Olaplex?

Cosmetic chemist Jen Novakovich says she would not worry about either lilial or panthenol as a consumer. “Like any other product,” Novakovich tells R29, “hair-care products are required to be safe when they are placed on the market.” Ingredients will come with toxicological data to inform best and safe usage, adds Novakovich, and other tests which look at the formulation as a whole will follow. When products are placed on the market by reputable companies, they should continue to monitor safety, says Novakovich. “For these brands, consumers should feel confident that they’ve done their due diligence to ensure products are safe.” What these experts are telling us, in no uncertain terms: Olaplex is fundamentally safe to use, and you don’t need a Reddit thread to tell you otherwise.