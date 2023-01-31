4 Latina Authors on Breaking Into the Book Industry

“My book just came out last week, and I started in 2013 — so literally 10 years. When I was doing it, it was just like, ‘Oh, I'm going to do this thing on the side, and it'll be cool if it eventually becomes a book that everybody can read.’ I didn't really have any kind of expectations for it. I would write, leave it alone for a while, then pick it up and add to it. Just as inspiration came. I finished the draft in 2015, and again, it just kind of sat [there]. But it wasn't until 2017 or 2018, where I was like, ‘I have this, I should do something with it.’ And that's when I started to feel like, ‘Let me work toward this actually getting published and being out there for people to read.’ I didn't really have any expectations for it when I started. It was more of an outlet, something cool to do on the side.”