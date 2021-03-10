In my opinion, the best outside pitches are always personal essays. Think about the topic you want to discuss. What personal connections do you have to the subject? Have you written past pieces about it? At the end of the day, you want them to finish your pitch feeling like you are somewhat of an expert on the topic and you have a unique point of view. This is what will make them want to hire you specifically, and not just pawn the story off to an in-house writer on the team. According to Ogunnaike, “There has to be proof that they have a unique voice.” And another thing: you don’t have to be famous. “My writers come from anywhere! For me, if I know you have a blog or clips or some sort of voice (and it could be on social), but something that shows that you're a thoughtful writer, I’ll call you,” she adds.