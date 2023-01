Melissa De Sousa Vindicates The Character We Love to Hate in The New Best Man

Albeit every woman is given her respective shine – Nia Long as the ambitious Jordan, Sanaa Lathan as a yearning Robin, and Regina Hall as the studious Candy – a deeper, more vulnerable Shelby kicks in the door at just episode two. Right away, the Panamanian-American actor is tasked with peeling back Shelby’s layers, giving audience members permission to connect with her in new ways. “I wanted her to be a real person and not a caricature,” De Sousa says over Zoom. “Who is this woman beyond her attitude? What does it look like to get to know Shelby? To maybe care about her? Why doesn’t she get the guy? Why is she so brash? All this has to affect her, no? It wasn’t about getting the audience to like Shelby more than it was about showing that she is this multifaceted human being whose emotions are valid. I wanted us to explore that and show that I had more to offer than being wise-cracking and bitchy.”