Where Does The Best Man: The Final Chapters Fall In The Franchise’s Iconic Black Romance Canon?

KNB: I agree that no one asked for this, but I almost feel like it needed to happen just so Jordan and Harper could get together. They’re endgame! I like that they ended up getting together. So, in the end, the couples that are still together are Shelby and Quentin, Murch and Candace, Jordan and Harper, and Lance and the pretty dark-skinned lady from the resort whose name I can’t remember. So, here’s how I think it goes: Murch and Candace will be together forever. Even if they are 80 and miserable, they stay together; they’re just boring and married and stable. Shelby and Quentin will get divorced, but they will also get back together because that tumultuous relationship isn’t going to change. They’re going to break up and get back together a million times. And you know what, I think Jordan and Harper ultimately decide they are better off as friends. [laughs] I just surprised myself with that answer!