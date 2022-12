Where Does The Best Man: The Final Chapters Fall In The Franchise’s Iconic Black Romance Canon?

Lance lost Mia (Monica Calhoun) in The Best Man Holiday (2013), and the franchise, which had been a sexy, fun, romantic drama, pivoted into a tragic story of what happens when your soulmate is gone too soon . Almost a decade later, the gang is still reeling from Mia’s death and dealing with their respective baggage. The friends are reunited for a destination wedding when Quentin is set to marry international model and icon Xiomara ( Nicole Ari Parker ). The cast not only looks incredible (seriously, ain’t nobody aging out here), but they also have the same infectious chemistry that made us all fall in love with them in 1999. Robyn and Harper are still married, and he’s mulling over yet another agonizing work decision that will impact his friendship circle; this time, Harper’s deliberating on whether to adapt the novel he wrote based on their lives into a movie. Murch and Candy are as solid as ever, and Shelby is still causing trouble wherever she goes. The familiarity of these characters is comforting, and our years-long connection to them makes The Best Man: The Final Chapters an easy, addictive watch – even if no one really asked for this sequel.