The midseason finale of Empire is upon us. We must say goodbye to the Lyons and their lies. Many of you are probably wondering how you’re going to get your weekly dose of song, dance, and drama. Luckily, you won’t even have to change the channel. Lee Daniels’s new musical project, Star , is premiering right after the Empire finale and it looks promising if you’re really committed to music, passion, and the color gold.But for diehard fans, nothing can replace the explosive moments from the hip-hopera. These GIFs will let you relive some of the best moments from season 3. They may not have sound, which works for me , but they sure do bring back memories.in season 2. Cookie knew that she and her Lyon Dynasty had a hit on their hands.