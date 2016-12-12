After the huge success of hip-hop musical series Empire, Fox is trying out its recipe again with the special premiere of Star. Also produced by Lee Daniels, Star tells the story of players in the music industry, and includes an original soundtrack.



Unlike Empire, which focuses on the backhanded dealings and controversial exploits of an elite hip-hop family, Star is more of a “started from the bottom” tale.



The show follows two sisters, Star (Jude Demorest) and Simone (Brittany O'Grady), who is fresh out of the foster system. The two are determined to take their knack for singing to another level. They team up with Alex (Ryan Destiny), the daughter of a rock legend who is trying to carve her own way in the music industry, to form a girl group. Jahil (Benjamin Bratt), a talent manager who hasn’t been able to reach his former glory for at least a decade, takes a special interest in the girls’ music career. But on the flip side, Carlotta (Queen Latifah), a stand-in mom for the trio, thinks that chasing fame is a dangerous game. And she might be right.



Star premieres right after Wednesday’s season finale of Empire. Here are some other details we know so far.

