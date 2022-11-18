With Namor, Wakanda Forever Does What Latine Media Will Not

"It’s not surprising to me that it took U.S. Black entertainment, not Latine media, to tell dignified stories of Indigeneity in a major motion picture."
"The role isn’t important because it’s a representation of Latinidad but rather because it reflects the people, lands, and cultures that the colonization and hegemony that created Latinidad tried to eradicate."
"It took a Black writer with a social justice lens to integrate this character of Namor and humanize their stance."
"I have always considered Black Panther a part of the Indigenous representation in Marvel, as it depicts an Afro-Indigenous civilization that has thrived despite the colonialism around it."
Dr. Alán Pelaez Lopez, Afro-Indigenous Coastal Zapotec, Poet, Interdisciplinary Artist, and Creator of “Latinidad is Cancelled”
"Indigeneity, like Black life in this continent, lives in the currents of empire, the wake of neoliberalism, and in proximity to the shores of hope, kinship, death, betrayal, and resistance."
Lamar Bailey Karamañites, Panamanian, Human Rights Organizer with UHURU Valencia & VOMAP Voces de Mujeres Afrodescendientes en Panamá, Host of “AfroDiastories”
"They benefit from whiteness so they want to keep the status quo as it is."
Dr. Javier Wallace, Panamanian-American, Co-Founder of AfroLatinx Travel & Founder of Black Austin Tours, and Professor at Duke University
"Black Panther had to do what Lin-Manuel Miranda wouldn’t do."
Dr. Paul López Oro, Garifuna, Assistant Professor of Africana Studies
"It’s interesting that Central Americans get written out."
Ariana Curtis, Panamanian-American, Curator of Latinx Studies at the National Museum of African American History and Culture
"With Black creators leading, reimagining the history of Black futures includes histories of prosperous Indigenous futures as well."