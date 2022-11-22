On my hair, which is on day three at the time of my appointment, Pressly mists the epres spray all over my dry lengths to the point of saturation. "You can't really overdo it," he assures me when I mention that my hair is pretty fine, despite having a lot of it. "That's kind of part of the point. Because it's so lightweight, you don't have the risk of feeling like your hair is weighed down afterwards," says Pressly.