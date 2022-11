What's most interesting about this epres formula (which is patent-pending) is that it's acid-free. "Everything else on the market is an acid formula," he explains. "This doesn't have any acid, so it won't alter the pH of the hair." From my own understanding of the bond-repair category, the use of amino acids (which combine to form various types of hair-strengthening proteins) is a common thread throughout these kinds of products. It makes sense, as keratin (structures found in hair strands) is an amino acid. The tricky part, though, is that too much protein in the hair can actually cause damage, instead of repair. With epres, there's no fear of protein-overload.