Let’s Stop the Copy-Paste Latina TikTok Trend, Please

The first time I came across videos with the "copy-paste Latina" phrase, something immediately felt off. Generally, the concept of "copy-paste" implies literally copying something in order to replicate it exactly as it is. I am a writer, so to me, words have weight and meaning. I always like giving people the benefit of the doubt and want to believe they might not always have hurtful intentions, but I was just confused, especially seeing people in my community joining the trend. I decided to look at the videos under the sound being used and my confusion switched to disappointment.