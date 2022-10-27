Running off to space has certainly been on everyone’s minds this year. While that’s not a possibility yet, at least you can dress the part, which is where H&M's latest Studio collection comes into play. On Thursday, the Swedish brand announced the newest drop from its most fashion-forward line — released biannually and available in limited quantities — titled “Neo Real.”
“How to dress for the future? That was the question the H&M Studio team was asking for autumn,” Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M’s creative advisor, said via press release. “We came up with sharp, minimalist silhouettes that feel confidence-boosting thanks to bold, brave shots of color.”
The latter figures heavily in the collection: a fuschia anorak, a bright blue velvet pantsuit, a metallic silver mini skirt that resembles a disco ball, and neon yellow ensembles. There are also psychedelic prints and fuzzy textures that bring home the collection’s theme — and make for instant holiday-ready outfits. The collection also features accessories like sequin booties, sci-fi-inspired sunglasses, and a hot pink clutch.
“We decided on a mix of practical pieces mixed with fabulous items,” said Linda Wikell, concept designer for H&M Studio, in a press release.
