Indigenous Women Keep Fighting For Their Land Rights — Against All Odds

Morelos Integral Project: “The Nahua people settled on the slope of the volcano because they found something sacred; they found water. With the imposition of the Morales Project, the water basin at the foot of the volcano is at risk. It’s one of the biggest water reserves in the region because it’s fed by the snow from the volcano. We demand that the project be canceled and that there be justice in the series of human rights violations that have been committed against members of the movement and the community.”