Let’s Hear It For Florence Pugh’s Makeup At The Venice Film Festival

In case you haven't heard, last night's Venice Film Festival premiere of Don't Worry Darling had people worried, darling. The film, directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh alongside Harry Styles, is not even out (it will be in U.S. theaters September 23rd) but the press tour leading up to the film's debut has been, in the words of R29 Entertainment & Culture writer Katherine Singh, "absolute mayhem."
If you're here for tea: there's rumor of an on-set feud, a very tense red carpet, and apparently, Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? One thing out of Venice that appears the opposite of chaotic, instead, elegant, graceful and demure: Florence Pugh. Here, we're breaking down her full beauty look, if for no other reason than her brows look laminated and her lips are the perfect shade of mauve pink — and we can actually verify the makeup. (Spitgate? We may never know what happened.)
The skin
For a flawless base that would last though the night and still have "real skin" feel, Pugh's makeup artist Alex Babsky used Valentino Beauty Foundation in the shade MN4. (He used all Valentino Beauty, a label that's a bit "slept on," according to our R29 editors.) Then, to create "warmth" and "shape" to Pugh's complexion, Babsky used the Go-Clutch Refillable Compact Powder in the shade Bronzer 00 to the hairline, across her cheekbones, and across her eyelids.
Eyes & brows
Babsky used Valentino Beauty Twin Liner Eyeliner in Black & Nero to create a "vintage" shape, which was then smudged and softened with a brush. Babsky says Florence's brows are "fabulous" naturally, but used the Brow Trio Eyebrow Liner in Brown to brush, line and fill in any gaps. To complete the eye look, Babsky applied the Magnificent Mascara.
Lips
To finish off the look, Babsky applied Rosso Valentino Refillable Lipstick in 108A, Living Nude, which he says, added the perfect amount of "polish" to her look, without becoming a focal statement. Yes, it's $55, but if you're in the market for a new lipstick for fall...this one is very pretty, darling.
