Since launching in 2012, Solid & Striped has made a name for its swimwear, which is just as stylish as it is functional. But while the summer-ready fashion brand has previously dabbled with beachwear attire and vacation-inspired accessories, last month, Solid & Striped released a fall collection, making it its first-ever standalone ready-to-wear launch, and — interestingly — the first one to not feature swimsuits.
The new collection's 50-plus pieces range from day and party dresses to matching sets, wardrobe essentials like button-downs and knits, and, of course, lots of stripes (there are also accessories in the form of a knit tote, ribbed bucket hats, socks, and a dog sweater). With prices starting at $70 and going up to $400, the line is made of transitional pieces that could easily go from summer to fall and be mixed and matched.
In time for the launch, Refinery29's fashion editors styled some of the pieces from Solid & Striped's fall collection. Ahead, our thoughts.
"I've long been a fan of Solid & Striped's swimwear for its fit and designs and have previously bought a denim mini from the brand, so I was excited to hear that it was expanding its offerings to ready-to-wear.
When I first received this bodycon dress — which I got in size M — I was pleasantly surprised by how thick the fabric was. While I wore it on a warm day for a trip to the museum, it could easily make its way into fall when worn with a turtleneck underneath or a cardigan like The Molly, which is made of an equally weighted material.
Not only is this the perfect in-between-seasons dress, but, thanks to its racerback silhouette and slits, it's also a style that can easily be dressed up for an event with the addition of heels. Just like the brand's swimsuits, this piece will have a coveted place in my wardrobe." — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
"I hadn’t tried Solid & Striped before but had heard wonders of their swimwear. So when I chose my pieces — the Oxford Tunic and Elly Pant — I was eager to see if the brand's ready-to-wear would elicit the same reaction in me.
When I put on the Oxford Tunic — an oversized button-down shirt with two mismatched white-and-blue striped prints and a diagonal knit embellishment — the statement shirt required zero additional styling. I chose to keep everything else in tones of black to contrast with the various shades of blue in the shirt (don’t ever let anyone tell you navy and black don’t match!). For the Elliot Pant, I wanted to break up the army green, utilitarian look, choosing to style it with a white button-down tunic, black Mary Jane shoes, and a red shoulder bag. It looked instantly polished.
But what struck me more than the easy styling was how comfortable both pieces were. The shirt’s fabric felt both structured and breathable (helping me to navigate New York City’s humidity), while the pant’s stretchy waistband allowed for a day-long wear that didn’t feel constricting, despite the thick fabric.
As the brand heads into fall with a new clothing offering, it’s clear they’re staying true to their reputation." — Frances Solá-Santiago, Fashion Writer
"It was my first time wearing anything from the brand. However, I've always heard about the label's eye-catching prints and vibrant-hued swimwear and seen the celebrities who've worn them.
I tried the knitted set in size small. It was so comfy and effortless, and I could imagine myself lounging around the house in this set for the fall (hello, to new Zoom call 'fits). Also, even though it is a cropped top and shorts, the set is extremely warm, making it perfect for the transitional season phase we are about to enter. Plus, all the adorable colorful details and the cable knit pattern? Too cute. All I did was add a little sparkle to the ensemble by wearing my go-to crystal pave hoop earrings from Swarovski." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer