Looking forward, the designer admits she has no idea if she will still be living in Portugal six months from now, or if her team, which has mostly returned to Kyiv, will need to relocate again. Regardless, her focus is on telling the story of Ukraine’s culture in her collections, which sell mostly to an international clientele. (She has been showing at New York Fashion Week since 2017, and plans to return this fall.) “There's a lot of Ukrainian symbolism always hidden or retold in some modern way in our collections, and it still will be,” she says.