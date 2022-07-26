Grown-ish Is In Its Junior Era — Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner On The Show’s New Direction

If there’s one thing Grown-ish is good for, it’s drama. And that’s something Zoey knows a lot about. The new cast dynamic is exciting, but it leaves us wondering what we can expect for Zoey as she navigates Cal U without a lot of her original friend group. “This season, what was really critical to me as an actor was showing Zoe's emotional growth,” Shahidi shares. “I think that's what was so exciting about bringing Marcus on as well. Selfishly, for my character, it gives a whole new energy to who she's interacting with to be a big sister again, and renegotiate what that relationship looks like when your brother is an adult. Having an adult life is really cool. She relates really so differently from Junior than she does with any other character. I feel like it was such a cool way to show different sides of who she is.”