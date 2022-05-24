Francia Raísa Gets Grown: The How I Met Your Father Star Is Ready For Her Second Act

“[I was] trying to figure out who I was in an industry that wasn’t as diverse as it is now, where I was the only Latina, or I would show up to auditions and they were asking for ‘any ethnicity’ and it was just Caucasian women,” Raísa says. “And then being told I can’t wear hoop earrings because I’m not ‘ghetto.’ Just [with] identity — I already [had to] figure that out being a first-generation Latina in school. And now I’m doing it in this industry. It was a mindfuck.”